Female Drug Peddlers Nabbed In Dramatic High Speed Chase

By Mary Taruvinga

Two Harare women have been arrested after a high speed chase with the police after which they were found with crystal meth drug valued $1, 777 905.

The two women are Gertrude Glenara (21) and Natasha Gamuchirai Chari (23).

They are now being jointly charges with one Charles Kudakwashe who they later implicated after they nabbed.

The trio were charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs as defined in section 156(1)(c) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 as HR with Section 14(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act Chapter 15:02.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to Monday for bail ruling.

The National Prosecuting Authority charges that on August 24 this year at around 19:30 hours detectives from CID drugs, Harare received information from a reliable source that the accused person and her accomplices were travelling in silver Honda Fit registration number AFL 334, going to deliver dangerous drugs at NetOne building in town, Harare.

The court heard detectives then made an ambush until the accused person’s vehicle was at Kaguvi Street, adjacent to NetOne building.

The vehicle was being driven by Glenara whilst Chari was at front passenger seat.

Detectives allegedly pounced on it but the vehicle, sped away resulting in a high speed chase until detectives blocked it at intersection of Samora Machel and Rekai Tangwera Street.

A search was done in the vehicle leading to the recovery of 4 sachets of crystal Methamphetamine from underneath the car’s lever cover leading to the arrest of the accused person’s arrest.

Both accused persons were interviewed and implicated Mapara.

The police made a follow up on Mapara.

When they knocked on his door Mapara attempted to throw away a white substance which he had on him but he was already surrounded by the detectives.

The detectives searched the house and further found two satchets of the Chrystal meth drug and 108 grams of dagga.

The recovered Chrystal meth drugs has a street value of $177 905-00 while dagga has value of $9, 000.