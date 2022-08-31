Female ‘fraudster’ (60) in trouble over fake VISAs; Airport officials detect con as couple embarked on plane

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

AN elderly Harare woman was dragged before the Harare Magistrates Courts facing fraud charges after allegedly receiving money from a married couple, and presenting them fake Australian VISAs.

The couple only discovered the con at the airport after airline staff informed them the Australian VISAs on their passports were counterfeit.

The accused person, Adonis Juleka (60) appeared this week before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who granted ZW$40 000 bail.

Allegations are that in May 2022, Juleka lied to the complainant that she was an Australian Embassy travel agent, and that she could help him process his Passport VISAs.

The court heard that the complainant gave the Juleka US$1 000 for processing of his and his wife’s VISAs to Australia.

It is alleged that at the end of the month of June 2022, Juleka sent the complainant fake VISA confirmation cards on his email account, confirming to have processed the VISAs.

Complainant allegedly went on to process tickets, accommodation, biotics, Covid-19 tests, amongst other expenses, in preparation of the journey to Australia.

The complainant was shocked to be informed by the Emirates Airline staff that their VISAs were fake when they were about to board the aeroplane.

The Australian Immigration Department also confirmed that the Visas were fake which caused the couple to lose a total of US$10 188 in the preparation for the aborted journey.

The couple then filed a police report, which led to Juleka’s arrest.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.