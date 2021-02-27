Female Magistrate Assaulted Over Affair With Married Lawyer

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A local magistrate is nursing wounds she sustained after she was severely assaulted with a hammer on the head by a woman who accused her of allegedly having an illicit affair with her husband.

Police have confirmed the incident.

According to the police, the magistrate, Tamara Chibindi, was attacked this week at her home in Murambi low-density suburb at around 13 00hrs.

The suspect Thelmor Mudhefi (31) has since been arrested in connection with the attack and investigations underway.

“Chibindi was attacked with a hammer by Mudhefi who was accusing her of having an affair with her husband. She sustained injuries on the head and hand,” Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed Friday to NewZimbabwe.com.

He said Mudhefi went to Chibindi`s residence and asked a domestic worker who was working in the garden to call her boss.

“As Chibindi was approaching Mudhefi she was attacked with a hammer on the head,” said Chananda.

The spokesperson said the matter was reported to the police leading to Mudhefi`s arrest.

“As police, we urge members of the public to solve their disputes amicably. Those who take law into the law into their own hands will face full wrath of the law,” said Chananda.

According to sources, Mudhefi is married to a prominent Mutare lawyer. Mudhefi is also reported to have taken up the matter with the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC), the employers of Chibindi.

The JSC has also launched a probe into the alleged love affair between Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa and a judge’s assistant Oratile Nare, which resulted in nude pictures of the judge being leaked and circulated on social media.