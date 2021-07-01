Female Traffic Cop Crushed To Death At A Bulawayo Roadblock

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

A FEMALE Bulawayo traffic police officer died Thursday morning in a horrific accident after a Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) bus hit her along Khami road where cops were manning a road block.

According to sources, the police officer was dragged for about 30 metres by the bus before it come to a halt.

When NewZimbabwe.com news team arrived at the scene of the accident the deceased’s body was still lying on the tarmac covered with a red blanket.

Sources said the bus involved in the accident was from CAG and contracted to ZUPCO.

It was travelling from the city centre to the western suburbs.

The police roadblock was targeting vehicles travelling in the early morning into city centre.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Abednico Ncube could not be reached for comment.