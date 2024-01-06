Festive loot! Mukuru employee vanishes with US$15k in New Year’s heist

Spread This News

AS the country was in the new year’s mood, a 23-year-old Kariba man was hatching a plan to steal more than US$15 000 from Mukuru money transfer company.

Blessed Chanetsa, got away with a loot of US$15 181 which was meant for disbursements in Kariba.

Since then the employee has been on the run with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) launching a manhunt.

“The ZRP is looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on 01/01/24. Anyone with information on his whereabouts to report at any nearest police station,” said police in a statement.

Meanwhile, two Mberengwa men are in hot soup after murdering one Legejani Gumbo for swallowing a twist of cannabis which they had intended to smoke.

“Police in Mberengwa arrested Tawedzerwa Mahole (21) and Wilfred Tshuma (20) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Fani Village, where the suspects allegedly attacked Legejani Gumbo (23) on allegations of swallowing a twist of dagga which they were supposed to smoke together,” said ZRP.