Festive season road traffic death toll increases

By Makanaka Masenyama

THE death toll through road traffic accidents during the current festive period rose to 30 as of Friday, following the death on Boxing Day, of six more people, police have said.

In a statement Friday, police chief spokesperson Paul Nyathi said they recorded 73 road traffic accidents on Thursday compared to 102 recorded on Boxing Day in 2018, when nine people died.

“A total of 73 accidents were recorded on Boxing Day, six of these claimed six lives while 35 others were injured,” said Nyathi.

The police spokesperson singled out negligence as the chief cause of the road mishaps.

He said 724 motorists were issued with tickets for various offences on the road while 129 vehicles were impounded.

“We are appealing to motorists to be attentive and avoid speeding. They should ensure that their vehicles are mechanically sound before embarking on journeys,” Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, a total of 107 touts have been arrested.

Police, working together with various stakeholders who include Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, have been conducting road safety awareness campaigns set to end 5 January.

There has been increased volumes of vehicular traffic on the country’s roads during the festive period as citizens took time to visit their loved ones in various parts of Zimbabwe.