Festive travel: Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

Traffic authorities in Limpopo have appealed to motorists to be patient, with massive congestion anticipated to hit the N1 towards Musina. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

IOL

As Christmas day draws nearer, traffic authorities in Limpopo on Saturday issued a warning of heavy traffic still expected to hit the N1 freeway northbound towards Polokwane, Makhado, up to Musina. “Motorists should expect delays and be patient at Kranskop, Nyl, and Capricorn toll-gates. Impatient travellers at toll-gates are warned against driving on the yellow lane or the wrong side of the road at these points, as this causes more congestion, delays, and even accidents,” said Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene.

She added that “a significant number of vehicles” is also expected at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, crossing to Zimbabwe, and at the Groblersbrug border post on the N11 to Botswana. “A lot of movement of vehicles is anticipated in towns and around business districts across the province today, as people are making their last dash for the Christmas weekend shopping,” said Chuene. Custom officials at the entrance of Beitbridge border post. File Picture: ANA Traffic law enforcement officers have been deployed on major routes and other critical points to monitor and manage the flow of traffic.

“Motorists are urged to drive with caution, maintain safe following distance, and look out for pedestrians at all times. Let us all arrive alive,” Chuene appealed. “Dial 0800 006 694 to report traffic emergencies in Limpopo.” On Thursday, IOL reported that the N1 freeway in Limpopo was momentarily closed after a motor vehicle accident in which two people lost their lives.