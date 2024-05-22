Fidelity Life and Pensions business records 20% growth

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed concern Fidelity Life Assurance (FLA) says the life and pensions business recorded a 20% growth on the back of a sound performance during the just-ended quarter.

Presenting the group’s performance for the period ended March 31 2024, FLA company secretary, Ruvimbo Chidora said the segment registered significant growth during the period.

“The life and pensions business posted insurance contract revenue growth of 20% from ZWL65.7 billion to ZWL79.0 billion on inflation-adjusted terms for the first quarter ending 31 March 2024 compared to the same period prior year and grew by 926% to ZWL37.4 billion from the ZWL3.6 billion under historical cost.

“This segment remains the cornerstone of the Group’s success, supported by strategic acquisitions of new business and innovative product development, leading to increased market appetite,” she said.

During the period, the Individual Life division was a standout performer, with new retail business surging 45% attributable to the popularity of the Vaka Yako product.

Resultantly, the group’s profit after tax for the period to 31 March 2024 grew by 118% on inflation-adjusted terms to ZWL99.0 billion from ZWL45.5 billion and under historical cost grew by 2518% from ZW$ 3,1billion to ZWL80.0 billion.

“The micro-lending business recorded a significant increase in interest income, with a growth rate of 107% from ZWL3.2 billion to ZWL 6.6 billion on inflation-adjusted terms compared to the same period prior year and grew by 2 094% to ZWL2,3 billion from ZWL0,1 billion under historical cost driven by an expansion in new business,” said Chidora.

The Non-insurance businesses (Actuarial Consulting Services and Asset Management) achieved an impressive revenue growth of 125% to ZWL12.1 billion from ZWL5.4 billion on an inflation-adjusted basis and grew by 3154% from ZWL0.2 billion to ZWL6.6 billion on a historical cost basis, compared to same period prior year

“The company remains confident in the effectiveness of its strategies and the lasting power of its brand. This optimism is reinforced by the fact that our diverse range of products and services are tailored to meet the needs of our target market, including those that arise during difficult times,” Chidora added.