FIFA Women’s World Cup headed to SA? Jordaan, SAFA to launch bid: ‘We have the capacity to deliver’

By News24.com

SAFA president Danny Jordaan will attend the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Auckland this weekend.

Banyana Banyana qualified for the prestigious tournament and will see which pool they will compete in.

Jordaan’s trip is twofold as South Africa will announce their bid to host the 2027 tournament.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw takes place in Auckland, New Zealand this weekend, and South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan and Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be in attendance.

While the excitement of finding out who South Africa will face in the pool stages is one of the reasons for their trip, Jordaan will also use the time to inform attendees regarding South Africa’s intention to bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, according to the SAFA website.

Jordaan’s mission is backed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), who gave Jordaan a letter of support towards the bid.

The letter states: “This serves to confirm that SAFA is a member of SASCOC and is a member in good standing. We acknowledge that hosting of either continental or world tournaments in South Africa place the country at the highest level globally and adds value to our economy. National Federations are however required to adhere to SASCOC’s protocol and procedures for bidding and hosting of events and the department of sport, arts and culture bidding and hosting regulations of May 2010.

“SASCOC fully supports and appreciates such intentions with a focus on addressing women’s development and growth. The recent achievements by Banyana Banyana attest to the commitments from your federation. We are therefore looking forward to SAFA making a superb presentation for the opportunity to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

While several nations have indicated that they will bid for the 2027 World Cup, only South Africa and a joint bid from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands are officially confirmed.

“We have the infrastructure, the stadiums, the hotels and the training venues, and what helps is that we have already hosted a World Cup of 32 nations in 2010,” Jordaan said on leaving South Africa.

“The infrastructure is in place, and we have the capacity to deliver. The world knows our capacity, they have seen the stadiums, and they have seen our infrastructure.”