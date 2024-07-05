Fife teenager Camron Mpofu snapped up by Manchester United

Spread This News

The Courier

A Fife teenager has signed for Manchester United.

Camron Mpofu, from Kirkcaldy, has made the switch after spending three years in the youth academy at Reading.

A 15-year-old attacker, Mpofu made his debut for the Scotland U/15s against Spain and Hong Kong in April.

And the highly-rated youngster was also called up by England for a training camp earlier in the year.

He has caught the eye of United’s academy scouts and will now join up with the Red Devils’ U/16s side.

Mpofu said on social media: “I’m proud to officially announce my signing for Manchester United.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me on this journey so far, especially my family, and the coaches and staff at Reading.

“The hard work continues.”

Mpofu was born in Kirkcaldy and played for the Real Fife youth team before moving south to Berkshire.

He then signed for Reading after a six-week trial and has successfully come through the ranks at the English League One side.

United are said to have beaten off competition from ‘a number of clubs’ to land Mpofu’s signature.