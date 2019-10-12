Fifth straight draw for Dynamos, FC Platinum win

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS’ stuttering form continued after registered their fifth straight draw in the Premier Soccer League following a goalless stalemate against Ngezi Platinum Stars on their coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s return to Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

In fact Ndiraya was lucky to come away with a point on his first visit to the club that sacked him about a year ago as Ngezi were on top for long periods in the match.

Dynamos had their goalkeeper Simba Chinani to thank as he made some brilliant saves to keep the visitors in the game.

Ndiraya said he was pleased with the draw as well as the performance of the team on his return to Ngezi.

“I think a draw was a fair result. It was an exciting match and I thought we had a very good first half and the hosts dominated in the second half which is only natural. I saw a huge improvement in the team in terms of applying the basics and to be honest Ngezi is a very strong team and we have a fairly inexperienced side,” Ndiraya said after the match.

Ndiraya said he was delighted with the warm reception he received from the home fans.

“It’s emotional for me and the reception I got here was amazing. I was coming in the opposite corner but I had a wonderful two years and to see the people as well as getting a warm welcome was awesome. It was also strange but this is football and I have to focus on my team,” Ndiraya said.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum moved into second place and within two points behind log leaders CAPS United after beating Yadah 3-1 at Mandava Stadium.

FC Platinum, who were winless in their last three matches, scored two goals in the first half with Kelvin Madzongwe breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute before Perfect Chikwende doubled his team’s lead with a spectacular overhead kick on the stroke of halftime.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere added the third goal five minutes into the second half after converting a penalty that was conceded by Yadah defender Byron Madzokere following a foul on Guyve Nsiala inside the box.

Honey Chimutimunzeve scored the consolation goal for Yadah in the 85th minute.

Meanwhile in other matches played yesterday Harare City eased their relegation fears after edging out Mushowani 3-2 at Rufaro while Chicken Inn’s title charge suffered another blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Yesterday: Harare City 3-2 Mushowani Stars, Black Rhinos 0-0 Chicken Inn, FC Platinum 3-1 Yadah, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Dynamos

Today: Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Vengere), Highlanders v Tel One (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve), Chapungu v Herentals (Ascot)