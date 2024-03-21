Fight ends in tragedy as stepfather kills child strapped on mother’s back

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A DOMESTIC dispute ended in tragedy after an enraged Sanyati man, in an attempt to strike his wife with a brick, missed his target and hit his step-daughter strapped on her mother’s back.

The infant reportedly died instantly as a result of the attack.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera (pictured) confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Sanyati is investigating a murder case of a one-and-half-month-old infant which occurred at Kaisa Homestead Village 2, Chief Neuso in Sanyati on 17 March 2024 at around 1800 hours.

“The infant was hit with a half brick by the suspect Shame Zorwa (30), the stepfather, of Village 8 Muzvezve 1 Sanyati,” said Kohwera.

The suspect, who is now on the run, is said to have followed his wife who was attending a church service at a nearby homestead within the same village and ordered her back home.

Along the way, Zorwa became violent and had an altercation with his wife over an undisclosed matter.

“On their arrival home, the two had a heated argument and Zorwa started to assault his wife prompting other relatives to intervene but failed to stop him.

“The wife locked herself into a hut but Zorwa destroyed the door using a shovel. He continued assaulting the wife who managed to escape while carrying her baby on her back.

“Zorwa threw a half brick and hit the infant on the head. The mother later checked the baby and noticed that she was unconscious and went to inform other relatives close by,” added Kohwera.

Villagers tried to render First Aid but discovered that there were no signs of life.

The suspect immediately fled the scene after he was informed that he had killed the child.

A police report was made at ZRP Sanyati which is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Police appealed to members of the public to resolve quarrels amicably without resorting to violence.

“We continue urging the general public to find amicable ways to solve their disputes rather than resorting to violence. Violence does not solve problems but rather worsens the situation and people end up committing crimes,” said Kohwera.