Fight over T-shirt ends in tragedy; man appears in court for brother’s murder

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Chinhoyi community is still coming to terms with the killing of a 35-year-old man by his younger brother during a brawl over a T-shirt.

According to police records, Trevor Kapungu (27) was arrested on Sunday for fatally stabbing his brother, Tonderai (35), during an altercation in which the former was accusing the latter of wearing and soiling his T-shirt.

In the ensuing fist fight, Trevor stabbed his brother with a kitchen knife resulting in victim bleeding profusely from a wound inflicted on the back, just below the left armpit.

Suspect reportedly locked his injured brother inside the house, but victim later managed to exit through the window and sought help from neighbours.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Tonderai was later rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where he died two hours later suspectedly due to excessive bleeding.

Trevor was this Tuesday dragged to Chinhoyi Court Complex facing a murder charge and was remanded in custody to December 28, 2023.

Magistrate Archie Wochiwunga advised accused person to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Brighton Machekera pleaded with the court to deny Trevor bail arguing he is a flight risk considering the serious charge that attracts capital punishment he is facing.