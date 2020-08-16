Finance Secretary Guvamatanga, 8 Family Members Test Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FINANCE Ministry secretary George Guvamatanga and his entire family of nine members had to be quarantined after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Although details of how they got infected remain sketchy, Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed Saturday night.

“Perm Sec @GGuvamatanga is one of our #Covid19Zim recovered cases. This virus affected 9 members of his household,” Mangwana posted on Twitter.

Guvamatanga will appear Sunday night on State broadcaster, ZBC-TV to talk about his experience and how the family survived the trauma.

“He will talk of his experience including a lack of appetite that it a challenge to push down just a teaspoonful of food.”

Meanwhile, 104 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths were recorded Saturday, the Health Ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

All the 104 cases are local transmissions and the two deaths were recorded in Bulawayo Province. This brings the number of Covid-19 active cases to 2 999.

“As at 15 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 176 confirmed cases, including 2 047 recoveries and 130 deaths,” the ministry said.