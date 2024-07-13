Fire breaks out at police station, 12 cars burnt to ashes 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A RAGING fire broke out at Southerton Police Station Friday afternoon and destroyed 12 vehicles in the process.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the blaze was sparked by an electricity fault on a pylon.

“The ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a fire incident which occurred this afternoon at ZRP Southerton Police Station complex which houses the Duty Uniform Branch (DUB) and CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS).

“The fire emanated from an electricity pylon and spread through the yard. In the process 12 vehicles were burnt,” said police in a statement.

Police said more details will be provided in due course.