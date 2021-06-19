Fire Guts Bulawayo Police Block Of Flats

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THREE apartments at a police-owned residential flat in Bulawayo’s city centre Friday lost household property worth thousands of dollars when a fire broke out at the premises.

The building is also the district headquarters (DHQ) for the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Bulawayo West.

No-one was injured during the incident which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Tenants who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said the fire started on 13th floor of the building before it was contained by the Bulawayo City Council fire brigade.

The residential flat, Southampton House, is located at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 9th Avenue.

“I was in the bathroom when I was alerted about the fire by my cousin sister. She was screaming and alerting everyone on the floor about the smoke which had engulfed the corridor,” said one tenant at the residential flat.

The tenant who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation said she quickly rushed to her bedroom and managed to grab a few items before escaping through a fire escape alley.

When the NewZimbabwe.com news crew arrived at the scene, firefighters were battling to contain the fire while scores of people took videos and photos of the burning building.

The firefighters battled with the inferno for almost an hour before managing subduing the fire. Sources said the fire affected three apartments when it was finally put-off.

Police in the city said they are still waiting for a report from the fire brigade to determine the cause of the fire and what damage was caused.

Last month, scores of doctors at Mpilo Hospital also in Bulawayo, were left homeless after their staff quarters was destroyed after a raging fire broke-out.