Fire razes Glen View Home Industry Complex, again

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE: Property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed on Wednesday evening after an inferno gutted part of the Glen View Home Industry Complex along Willowvale Road in the capital.

Most of the finished goods stocked for market was reduced to ashes.

The fire reportedly started around 21:00hrs and the cause is yet to be established.

Perennial fires have now become a norm at the complex which does not have a fire guard or working hydrants.

In 2016 when the same incident occurred, fire brigade had to get water from a nearby stream.

More to follow ….