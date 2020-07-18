Fired MDC Alliance Harare Councillors Challenge Expulsion

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FOUR MDC Alliance councillors, who were last month expelled from the council for refusing to align themselves to the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, have approached the High Court challenging their expulsion.

The four are; Denford Ngadziore (Ward 16) Girisoti Mandere (Ward 44), Jaison Kautsa (Ward 37) and Tonderai Chakeredza (Ward 31).

They are seeking a declaratur that Khupe was wrong in firing them because they did not campaign under her ticket in the 2018 election and do not belong to the MDC-T.

The councillors also argued they cannot be forced to belong to MDC -T because they will always belong to the MDC Alliance.

“At all material times the respondents have always known and have referred to us as members of the MDC A. Thus it has never been in dispute and no one can dispute the fact that we are of the political party known as MDC A. We have never been anything else,” said Ngadziore in his founding affidavit signed on behalf of his colleagues.

He said only the MDC Alliance can pronounce their fate.

“The respondents cannot tear into our freedoms of assembly and association and compel us to be members of MDC-T when we have always been MDC A. They cannot make the decision of merging these two parties. They cannot conflate two independent organisations and compel us to belong to this conflated organisation.

“If this is permitted, it will go down in the electoral history as the greatest electoral theft upon the country.

“The actions of the first to fourth respondents in purporting to expel us from the membership of the MDC T is void to the extent that we not members of the same for the purposes of securing election in the local authority elections held in July 2018 and are still not. Consequently, the declaration of vacancies for our respective wards being based on an invalidity are null and void,” he said.

MDC T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora was cited as the first respondent while Khupe was cited as the second respondent.

Other respondents are; Morgen Komichi, MDC-T national chairperson, the MDC-T party, Local Government Minister July Moyo, and Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango.

The court challenge is yet to be heard.