Fired Mutodi Loses 30 Designer Suits Worth US$11 000 To Thieves

By Staff Reporter

ENERGY Mutodi, fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week as Deputy Information Minister, lost valuables including 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000 to thieves who broke into his Domboshava home.

The thieves, brothers Denver and Cosmos Zvomuya, Fidelis Mandaza, and Pardon Magombo have since been arrested and appeared in court Thursday facing theft charges.

The Zvomuya brothers and Mandaza admitted to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matowa while Magombo denied the charges saying he was only hired to ferry the stolen property.

He told the court that he was not aware that the items had been stolen.

Mnangagwa fired Mutodi Wednesday. No official reason was given on firing the deputy minister and Goromonzi West MP.