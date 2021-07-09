Fired Ndewere Drags Mnangagwa To Court

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere, axed for being incompetent, has filed an urgent chamber application with seeking permission to the full judgement which led to her firing.

Ndewere claimed she only got to know about her dismissal by President Emmerson Mnangagwa through social media.

It is her submission that she is supposed to be furnished with a full judgement because she might decide to appeal or demand review.

In an application filed Thursday, she has cited Mnangagwa, the three-member tribunal which was made up of retired judge, Simbi- Mubako as well as lawyers Yvonne Masvora and Charles Warara as the respondents.

She also cited the (JSC) and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

“This is an urgent chamber application for an order compelling the respondents to provide me with a copy of the determination made by the tribunal made up of the 2nd to 4th respondents…

“In terms of the judicial Service Act [Chapter 7:18], I am entitled to appeal any decision with which I am aggrieved, and I can only do this if I am aware of the reasons why such decision was arrived at.”

Ndewere also claims that the JSC, Ziyambi and all those concerned with the tribunal should comply with her demand for a copy of the tribunal’s judgement as it is her Constitutional right.

“In addition, in terms of the Administrative Justice Act as read with Section 68 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, I am entitled to be given promptly and in writing the reasons why the Tribunal came to the conclusion that it did. I therefore contend that I have clear rights in terms of Section 68 of the Constitution and the Judicial Service Act…”

She is demanding that the respondents give her a copy of the written decision within 24 hours of the service of the order as there is a limited time frame within which she can file an appeal.

The matter is yet to be heard.