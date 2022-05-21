First Capital Bank donates farming equipment to ZFU

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LEADING financial services provider, First Capital Bank (FCA), has donated farming equipment worth thousands of dollars to the Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU).

The donation will go towards meeting the productivity needs of the Murehwa based Chemhondoro Farming Club, a member of the ZFU.

Speaking at the occasion to handover the goods recently, FCA consumer banking director, Angela Kamhiriri said the donation adds to the almost US$500 000 worth of goods extended already to the ZFU.

“Chemhondoro Farmers Club has 50 capable members that have been adequately trained on modern farming skills. We look to them to contribute to the larger economy through this.

“Agriculture is a sector with a huge amount of potential and opportunity, and the youth are the future generation that has the ability to realise both,” she said.

She said the bank’s intention is to positively play a role in developing young people in a sustainable manner, so that they contribute to some of the broader, wider national issues like food security and unemployment.

Kamhiriri said such a mammoth task cannot be achieved without forging expert partnerships, which have prompted the merging of FCA with ZFU under the ideal Public Private Partnership.

The donations included four water pumps, eight Diamond Mesh Wire, two by 1 000 litres Jumbo Tanks, fertiliser compounds, onion, tomato and cabbage seeds.

“Together with ZFU, our aim with the “Fit for life programme” is to help young farmers to overcome some of the challenges they are facing.

“…challenges that might have inhibited them from accessing basic education and farming inputs. Our hope is that our contribution will improve the outturn of the Young Farmers Club,” she said.

She challenged young people to think outside the box by identifying opportunities and preferring practical solutions to address future opportunities in the local economy and agriculture industries.

“I would like to reaffirm our commitment to engaging in sustainable community projects that will have a long-term impact on the youth, community, and economy of Zimbabwe,” added Kamhiriri.