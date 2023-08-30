First Capital Bank hails inflation measures, posts US$9, 05 million profit

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FINANCIAL services provider, First Capital Bank (FCA) has commended measures instituted by authorities for easing inflation on the back of a record US$9, 05 million adjusted during the year’s first half period.

Presenting the group’s performance for the period, FCA managing director, Ciaran McSharry commended the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for maintaining a tight monetary policy throughout the period to counteract resurgent inflationary pressure on the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL).

“These included the introduction of gold coins and gold-backed digital tokens, an increase in the level of statutory reserves and more diligent application of non-negotiable certificates of deposits on daily excess funds.

“These measures resulted in relative exchange rate and price stability during the latter part of the first half,” he said.

McSharry said during the period, liquidity supply remained challenging across all currencies, constraining asset expansion in the financial sector.

Despite a somewhat challenging operating environment, FCA recorded a bullish performance to record both lucrative profit and income.

“An adjusted profit of US$9,05 million was posted attributable to income growth at US$32,1m over the six months to June 2023 driven by an improvement in the underlying business namely increase in customer base, growth in loan book and exchange gains,” he said.

Notably, the bank’s resilient performance is testified by the fact income generated from its lending activities grew by 35% much higher than the 23% growth in net fees and commissions.

Operating expenses increased by 22% from US$16,6 million in the first half of 2022 to US$20,3 million in the period under review resulting in the cost-to-income ratio moving from 58% in June 2022 to 63% in June 2023.

The Bank’s capital adequacy ratio remained strong, closing the period at 37% well above the regulatory minimum of 12%.

With a liquid assets ratio of 49%, the Bank carried a comfortable buffer above the regulatory minimum of 30% representing the capacity to underwrite more business.

“Our customers and clients are central to all that we do. We are motivated by their aspirations and our ability to bring world-class banking solutions that will proffer viable economic growth. Our robust service delivery framework is designed to not only provide market relevant solutions but to uniquely provide convenience, efficiency, and increased security.

“This has seen the bank continue to accelerate innovation through relevant digital enhancement on Point of Sale, gold card and one-stop-shop banc assurance capabilities among others,” added McSharry.