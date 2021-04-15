First Capital Bank Launches WhatsApp Banking Chatbot

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

LEADING financial services provider, First Capital Bank has launched Alisa, a WhatsApp Banking Chatbot, taking their first step in the use of Artificial Intelligence comprising machine learning and cognitive computing technologies to provide customers and clients with various banking services.

The mobile banking application brings peace of mind with its unique privacy and security settings that comprise end-to-end encryption plus an identification and verification processes prior to the completion of any personal banking transactions or information sharing.

Interactions with Alisa are free, with charges applying to transactions as per their tariffs.

Speaking on the launch of the innovative product, the bank’s managing director, Ciaran McSharry said the product was a step into the future.

“We are channelling our maximum efforts to not only align and customise our service offering to the changing consumer needs but also to anticipate their needs of the future and make banking an enjoyable and relevant experience.

“Our mandate is to provide convenience, flexibility and service excellence to our customers and clients across the globe at every opportunity” he said.

The bank has also introduced reverse billing also known as Zero Rating solution which essentially brings added accessibility by addressing the data issue.

With this service, customers with Econet Lines may access their internet banking and mobile banking app at no cost to them.

This development sets First Capital Bank apart, making them one of the few Banks currently offering this service.

The consumer banking director Angela Kamhiriri described the current developments as being in line with the predominant digital banking global standards which will allow customers to transact with ease.

We believe that Alisa will provide a unique service offering that brings Banking-On-The-Go to life and uphold our values of innovation and service excellence with ease.

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe is a part of FMB Capital Holdings PLC, which has banking operations in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The bank offers a comprehensive range of corporate, commercial and retail banking services.