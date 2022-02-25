First Capital Bank Partners Hellopaisa, Goes Paperless

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP financial services provider, First Capital Bank has entered into a partnership Hellopaisa Money Transfer Agency amid plans to go paperless on their personal account segment.

Hellopaisa is an internationally recognised organisation that has set the pace of the remittance market with major operations in South Africa, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

The entity’s services are provided by Daytona Capital Management headquartered in England with partners in over 28 countries.

Under this partnership the bank will offer “Cash Pay Out” services to walk in customers across its branch network with a valid Hellopaisa token code after all the necessary checks have been performed.

The package adds on to First Capital Bank’s Money Transfer Services as they are already offering the likes of Ria.

Speaking on the development, First Capital Bank Managing Director, Ciaran McSharry expressed excitement over the partnership saying it will unlock value to customers.

“In today’s operating climate, our mandate is to offer diverse banking solutions that align with consumer needs by providing convenience and relevance. Our inspiration is drawn from the opportunity to tap into new markets through value-adding partnerships such as these,” he said.

The paperless strategy will be used for all personal transactions in-branch backed by a robust system infrastructure making transactions in-branch safer, easier, and smarter for their clients where digital channel usage will now be at the core of their consumer operations.

This transition process will run till 30 April 2022, after which customers will be expected to transact digitally.

Speaking on the initiative of ‘Going Paperless’, the Consumer Banking Director, Angela Kamhiriri said the strategy is in sync with internationally acceptable best practices.

“Through the transition we will continue to invest in system development where our collective efforts will ease migration for our customers.

Whilst we have made this announcement today, we are extending a notice period to our customers and clients to give them adequate time to migrate to paperless banking by registering on our diverse digital platforms.

“Our role is to ensure that all our customers transition with ease during this exciting journey,” she said.