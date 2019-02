By Bulawayo Correspondent

FIRST Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa on Wednesday launched the integrated sustainable environmental management projects for food security and income generation at an event held at King George V1 School in Bulawayo.

The school, which caters for children living with various disabilities, became the fifth in the country to benefit from the initiative.

The project is implemented through support from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Forestry Commission, Allied Timbers and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

The project consists of agro-based, aqua culture and waste management activities.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mnangagwa said the projects were tailor-made to promote broader environmental sustainability through natural resources.

“God gave us these resources for livelihood option,” Mnangagwa said.

“Zimbabwe is a member of various multi-lateral environmental agreements which are meant to promote a unified approach in dealing with the myriad environmental challenges facing the world.

“As a country, we have to recognise the indispensable value of the environment in promoting economic turnaround particularly under this new dispensation era where we are profiling our country for international engagement.”

The First lady also urged all Zimbabweans to preserve the environment.

“If we invest in a good environment, we will enjoy the good fruits but if we destroy it, then we will be victims of a poor and unproductive environment. This planet is globe shaped and everything circulates around the face of it in line with a common saying, what goes around, comes around.”

She urged all Zimbabweans, particularly the youth and children, to work towards attaining a clean, safe and healthy environment.

Other schools already implementing the project include Bulu Secondary School in Matebeleland South, Chidembo High School in Shamva, Mutendi High School in Masvingo as well as Umzururu Primary School in Mashonaland West.

The projects are part of the integrated school projects, an initiative of the Tourism and Environment Ministry.

The event was also attended by Environment Minister Priscilla Mupfumira and Judith Ncube, Minister for Bulawayo Metropolitan province.