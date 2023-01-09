First Lady rallies investment in waste recycling

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has called for capital injection into solid waste management for the nation to achieve a safer, cleaner and beautiful environment.

Mnangagwa, who is the country’s patron for environment, was in Nyabira, Mashonaland West, for the monthly National Clean-up Day last Friday, where she also planted a tree.

She said it remained her desire to see every citizen religiously observing the clean-up for the safety of the general public and sustainability of the environment.

“I challenge all sectors of our economy to put in place strategies for sustaining this programme through adopting and adapting best waste management practices as we start the new year.

“Institutions, businesses and individuals can also put additional resources and assist local authorities in maintaining clean environments as part of their corporate social responsibility. If we can’t do it ourselves, no one will do it for us,” she said.

“You will agree with me that waste management has become a national environmental challenge, and Mashonaland West in general has not been spared from this menace.

“Waste continues to accumulate at undesignated places and even in places that have been cleaned before and this has negative impacts on our lives. Such impacts include health hazards, air quality and loss of aesthetic value of our beautiful country,” she said.

She urged local authorities to take the lead and remain the vanguard of the national clean up programme, ensuring that their waste management strategies resonated well with the dynamic and fast-changing waste management practices and religiously adopt to meet present and future

“There is no reason for maintaining strategies which were working when populations and waste streams were low.

“Our society has changed due to modernisation and industrialisation hence we now have more urban dwellers and waste streams. It is time to rethink our waste management strategies and establish cost-effective models that are efficient and sustainable.

“I call upon all citizens to adopt and implement sound waste management strategies taking on board what works best for our different areas.”

Mnangagwa implored local authorities such as Zvimba Rural District Council and various organisations to have their annual waste management plans in place ready for implementation.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Barbara Rwodzi, said her ministry was working within expanding settlements such as Nyabira, whose environs should be kept ambient.

“We are sprucing areas that are developing into towns and cities to combine with Harare, and have seen it fit to work with them and teach one another about protecting the environment through cleanliness and beautification of our environment.

“The trees you have planted here today are the same ones we are using in all towns under the beautification initiative. Nyabira is one of the country’s growing areas, growing into Mt Hampden and eventually Harare, therefore it has to be always smart,” Rwodzi said.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is targeting to plant over 20 million trees under the beautification programme nationwide.