First Lady Stops To Assist MP Involved In Road Accident

By Staff Reporter

THE First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Thursday stopped her entourage in Kwekwe to accident a Zanu PF MP who had been involved in a traffic mishap.

There were reports that Mnangagwa had been involved in a road accident until the Information Ministry secretary, Nick Mangwana issued a statement dismissing the claims.

Mangwana said it was instead Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Dumizweni Mahwite who was involved in an accident involving a minor.

“The First Lady’s cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim,” said Mangwana.

Last month, one of Mnangagwa’s security aides died on the spot after one of the vehicles in her entourage was involved in an accident in Muzarabani. Two other security aides were injured and hospitalised.