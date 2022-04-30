Fit-again Zemura boosts Bournemouth’s promotion bid

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Jordan Zemura is set to play a key role in Bournemouth’s final push for promotion to the Premier League after providing his team with an injury boost ahead of their crucial Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Zemura suffered a hamstring problem three weeks ago in the later stages of the goalless draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It was initially feared that the enterprising fullback would miss the rest of the campaign, but Bournemouth manager Scott Parker confirmed on Friday that he has made a full recovery and would be in contention for a place in the starting lineup on Saturday.

The 22-year-old rising star is joined by midfielder Todd Cantell, who has also made a recovery from injury ahead of their trip to Ewood Park.

In his pre-match press conference, Parker provided an update on the squad going into the final three outings of the campaign.

He stated: “There are no fresh injuries. Todd Cantwell trained for the first time today after a back injury.

“JZ (Jordan Zemura) has been back on the grass for a couple of days as well, so he can come into play for the weekend.

“Other than that, everyone else has come through the Swansea game fine.”

The Cherries will play their second fixture on the road in the space of five days on Saturday before they then entertain automatic promotion rivals Nottingham Forest at the Vitality on Tuesday night.

Bournemouth are currently occupying the final automatic promotion place in the Championship and are three points ahead of Forest, who sit in third place ahead of Huddersfield.

The Cherries end the season at home to Millwall, while Forest will face Swansea City this weekend and end the campaign at Hull City.