Fit-looking Chiwenga at airport to welcome Mnangagwa after reports of failing health

By UK Correspondent

A FIT-LOOKING Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare Tuesday to welcome President Emmerson Mnangagwa after social media claims that the Zanu PF number two was struggling with failing health.

The combination of Mnangagwa cancelling a scheduled trip to Cuba and Chiwenga failing to turn up for an official event in Gweru had sparked social media speculation that the vice president’s reportedly delicate health had taken a turn for the worst.

However, a social media account believed to be that of presidential spokesperson George Charamba scorned the speculation Tuesday as Chiwenga turned up at the Harare airport for the regular ritual of to welcoming Mnangagwa back home.

The Zanu PF leader returned home from the United States where he attended the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.

