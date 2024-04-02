Five cattle rustlers arrested, three wives also locked up

Spread This News

By Tinei Taruvinga

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested five cattle rustlers on allegations of stock theft.

The suspects were caught in possession of over 30 beasts which they could not account for.

The suspects who include Francis and Takudzwa Masvora aged 54 and 26 respectively, Munashe Mugova (23), Julius Hlanayi (23) and Tawanda Musongeya (38) arrested separately were stealing cattle from around Midlands province.

The other two suspects Hardlife Musongeya and Praise Mboni are on the run.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi said the suspects allegedly committed the offences between January 2023 and February 2024.

According to Nyathi, the Masvoras were arrested following a tip off which led to a raid being conducted at their flat at Eiffel Flats in Kadoma on March 27, 2024.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects were in possession of 15 cattle that they could not explain.

“Their arrest led to the recovery of eight cows, four heifers, one bull, and two calves from their kraal, all positively identified by five complainants,” said Nyathi in a statement.

Further investigations led to the recovery of 13 cattle that had been sold to five buyers, totalling a value of US$14,000.

In another count, Mugova and Hlanayi are alleged to have stolen 13 cattle and two heifers which have been positively identified by their owner.

It is alleged they stole from Pamene Farm on March 16, 2024.

Musongeya, a meat vendor was arrested at his home in Meldon Ace Mine Compound, Chikari on March 30, 2024.

A search of his house resulted in the recovery of a full carcass.

Musongeya implicated his brother, Hardlife, and brother-in-law, Mboni who are on the run.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects had their wives sell the stolen meat in Dalny Compound, Chakari.

“The police recovered evidence at Kabhanga grazing land indicating cattle theft and slaughter in Mukamba Area, Chakari,” said the police.

Further investigations carried out by the police revealed that the three suspects had assigned their wives Tirevei Jacob (32), Kudzanai Salimu (19) and Noster Simon (34) to sell the meat around Dalny Compound, Chakari.

The wives have been arrested as well.

The police are seeking information leading to the arrest of Musongeya and Mboni.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the nearest police station or National Complaints desk.