Five Cops Test Covid-19 Positive As Death Toll Rises To Seven 

By Staff Reporter

FIVE Zimbabwe police officers have tested positive for the deadly Covid-19, Ministry of Information secretary, Nick Mangwana has confirmed while the death toll from the pandemic has risen to seven.

The government spokesperson also confirmed Monday that two Zimbabweans had tested Covid-19 positive in neighbouring Namibia.

“Two Zimbabweans in Namibia have tested positive to #Covid19Zim. Back home, five members of @PoliceZimbabwe have tested positive as well. This shows how the police are part of the frontline staff vulnerably exposed to risk as they go about their law and order jobs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry Monday confirmed the death of a 49-year-old man from Bulawayo from Covid-19, bringing the total deaths to seven.

“Today (Monday), we regret to report one facility death of a male aged 49 from Bulawayo Province, who tested positive today with a history of travel from South Africa and had no co-morbidities,” the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

“Seven cases tested for Covid-19 today (Monday). These include returnees from South Africa, 2, Botswana, 1, and four local cases who are isolated. Three of the local cases are contacts to a known confirmed case, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other case.

“Bulawayo reported 10 new recoveries. As at 29 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 574 confirmed cases, including 152 recoveries and seven deaths.”