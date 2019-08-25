Five dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns in Rutenga

By Anna Chibamu

AT least five people are reported to have died while 44 were injured after a bus overturned along the Harare-Beit-bridge highway on Saturday evening.

While police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not available for comment, State media quoted him as confirmed that five people had perished Saturday evening when a South Africa registered cross-border bus belonging to African Link Coaches, was involved in an accident leaving 44 others injured.

Those who survived were rushed to Neshuro and Masvingo Hospitals respectively. According to the report the bus was on its way to South Africa carrying mostly Malawian nationals on board. The accident occurred at Rutenga, Mwenezi district, bout 150km south of Masvingo.

According to police, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle at 129km peg due to speeding and overturned, landing on its roof.

Nyathi told State media that names of the deceased are yet to be released once relatives are notified. Zimbabwe’s roads delapidated due to years of neglect have turned into death traps.