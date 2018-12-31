Five dead as kombi overturns in Masvingo

By Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo: Five people died on Monday when a Gweru bound commuter omnibus burst its tyre, veered off the road and over turned before landing on its roof.

The tragic incident happened some 40km from Masvingo city on New Year’s Eve.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the deaths and said the kombi was heading to Gweru with 23 passengers on board when it burst its tyre at the 37 km peg along the Masvingo-Bulawayo highway.

She said three people died on the spot while two of the passengers died upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

The injured passengers were also ferried to Masvingo provincial hospital and were said to be in a stable condition.

Charamba said police were yet to release names of the deceased as their next of kin were not to be notified.

The accident came barely a day after the Masvingo traffic police section conducted awareness campaigns targeting motorists to observe all road regulations and ensure their vehicles were road worthy before embarking on long journeys.

In 2018, the country witnessed a spate of fatal road accidents in a short space of time, countrywide, as compared to previous years and calls are getting louder for fast-tracking the establishment of a Road Accident Compensation Fund to assist families with medical and burial expenses in the event of an accident.