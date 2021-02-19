Five Journalists Detained At Mliswa Farm

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

FIVE journalists were Friday detained by police while covering a youth government agriculture initiative at Temba Mliswa’s Spring farm in Karoi.

Mliswa, who is Norton legislator, was hosting a Govt youth, agricultural initiative.

The five hour detention of the journalists was confirmed by MISA Zimbabwe through the media rights-based group’s twitter handle.

It is reported that about 15 police officers arrived at the farm and arrested Mliswa while eight remained with the journalists, whom they barred from leaving.

A lawyer Unite Saize was deployed to assist the scribes.

Saize later confirmed the journalists were all detained at the farm and were waiting to hear their crime.

“Journalists Paul Pindani, Farai Chikore, Admire Chitsungo, Naome Magorimbo & Nomsa Sanje detained at Temba Mliswa’s spring farm in Karoi during a youth in farming tour. Owner of the farm has been taken to Karoi Central police station. Lawyer deployed to attend to the matter.

“Lawyer Unite Saize has since been deployed and is currently at Karoi Police station for paperwork. Saize states that the journalists are still detained at the farm. They are waiting for communication from the ZRP provincial office on the charges,” MISA said.

MISA reiterated its calls on authorities to allow journalists to perform their duties without any harassment.

“MISA Zimbabwe urges law enforcement officers and all other stakeholders to protect and promote media freedom, the right to seek, receive and impart information,” said the media group.