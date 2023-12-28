Five killed, several injured in Harare – Mutare road accident 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AT LEAST five people died in a road traffic accident which occurred Wednesday along the Harare – Mutare road near Marondera.

The accident involved a bus, haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

The bus swerved off the road and overturned.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said at least five dead bodies had been retrieved and the death toll may rise after the rescue team completes the process of removing trapped bodies.

Details on what caused the accident are still sketchy and police are yet to find out the total number of passengers who were on the bus.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirm a fatal accident along Harare-Mutare road near Diggleford Primary School.