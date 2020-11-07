Five Masvingo Family Members Test Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FIVE family members in Masvingo Town have tested Covid-19 positive.

Information ministry spokesperson, Nick Mangwana confirmed this Saturday morning.

“A family of five tested Covid 19 positive in Rujeko high-density area. These include the father who works at Flamboyant hotel, the mother who works in an operating theatre at Masvingo general hospital, two Grade 7 children at Rujeko school and another in lower primary,” he said.

Mangwana did not explain whether family had been hospitalised or was in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said its 27 new cases and two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

“As at 06 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 471 confirmed cases, including 7 983 recoveries and 250 deaths,” the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.