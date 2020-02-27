Five Security Company Workers Steal US$400 000, Four Arrested

NewZimbabwe.com

POLICE have recovered US$229 000 cash, which was part of US$400 000 that was looted from a security company based in Waterfalls, Harare.

The police have since confirmed the arrest of four employees while one Edward Kapfuya is on the run.

“A security company based in Waterfalls, Harare has lost cash amounting to US$400 000 in a suspected inside job involving employees. The stolen money was in a cash box which went missing from the company vault,” the police confirmed in a statement.

“Police have recovered US$229 000 of the loot. The money was shared among five company employees and four of them have been arrested and referred to court while Edward Kapfuya is on the run.”

The cash box was later recovered thrown outside the company premises.