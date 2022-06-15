Five star hotel resorts to bucket use

Spread This News

FIVE-Star Meikles Hotel in Harare is operating on generator since last weekend due to an electric fault resulting in guests resorting to bucket water.

The electric fault has affected most businesses in Harare Central Business District.

In a leaked memo the hotel’s General Manager, Tinashe Mujoma, said guests should request bucket water if they want hot water.

“Please be advised that the hotel has been operating on generator power since Saturday, June 11 2022, due to a fault that developed within the CBD.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority is working around the clock to try and fix the problem.

“Considering the above, the air conditioning in the rooms and public areas is not working, and there is no hot water.

“If you require hot water for bathing, please contact our housekeeping department on extension 82, and a bucket will be delivered to you,” he said.

For over 100 years, Meikles has been acclaimed as Zimbabwe’s premier luxury five-star hotel with gracious charm and silver-service.

Meikles is a legendary meeting place for international business executives, dignitaries, leisure travellers and celebrities.