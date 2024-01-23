Five Zanu PF councillors duly elected as CCC candidates are removed from ballot

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Embattled opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has suffered yet another blow after the nullification of five of its Local Authority candidates following a recent High Court ruling.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana, announced the ruling which was delivered on January 19, 2024, in accordance with the law meant that five Zanu PF nominees have been duly elected.

The ruling by the High Court effectively nullified CCC candidates’ nominations for the February 3 by-elections.

“The public is hereby informed that following a High Court Order issued on the 19th of January 2024 under Case No. HCH197/24, the nomination of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party candidates specified in Schedule 1 below who had been nominated for election in by-elections scheduled for the 3rd of February 2024 has been set aside,” said Silaigwana.

The affected candidates are Musingashari Mushingashari and Roger Chinyoke both from Chiredzi.

Ian Makone and Samuel Gwenzi who were set to contest in Harare Wards 18 and 5 respectively were also removed from the ballot.

The fifth candidate is Innocent Haparari who was set to contest in Manyame ward 7.

“Consequently, the public is hereby notified, in terms of section 125 (4) (a) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that since only one candidate has been duly nominated for each of the specified vacant wards, the persons specified in Schedule 2 below have been duly elected as members of the local authorities with effect from the 3rd of February 2024,” said the Chief Election Officer.

Zanu PF’s Mombe Costen and Mahiya Brighton have been elected as councillors for wards 6 and 7 respectively.

In Harare, Abdurrahman Sapa and Daniel Matsika have duly elected to represent Wards 5 and 18 respectively while Simbarashe Ngarande will be Manyame RDC ward 7 councillor.

CCC has been rocked by internal fights after self-appointed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu initiated a series of recalls.

Tshabangu has also challenged the nomination of some CCC candidates in court which has resulted in several forfeitures by the opposition party.

In Mabvuku-Tafara, Zanu PF Pedzisai Sakupwanya got the parliamentary seat uncontested after Tshabangu successfully challenged CCC’s Kufahakutizwi’s nomination.

Since October Tshabangu has recalled more than 50 MPs and councillors citing they had ceased to be party members.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has since branded Tshabangu as an “impostor” and insists that the opposition outfit does not have structures nor the position of SG.