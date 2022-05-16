Floyd “Money” Mayweather headed to Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

SUPERSTAR boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather could be headed to Zimbabwe, if a video shared by flamboyant gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya is anything to go by.

According to the video, already doing rounds on social media, Mayweather will be headed to Zimbabwe on what he termed the “motherland tour.”

Sakupwanya, Zanu PF’s recent addition to the Harare city council, representing Ward 21, is said to have been invited by Mayweather to Dubai where they met.

He was expected to fight Don Moore in the resort town but that was eventually cancelled after United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s passing.

“The ‘money’ man, Africa it is the only one and only Floyd Mayweather, here with one of my close friends from Africa, Zimbabwe,” said Mayweather who was draped a scarf similar to that of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the video.

“I am on my way, we are working on the motherland tour. l have got to go back to Africa, I have got to go back to the motherland, but I cannot do it without my man Scott. Africa I am on my way.”

Mayweather retired in 2021.