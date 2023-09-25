FML awaits forensic investigations finalisation

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED Insurance giant, First Mutual Life is now waiting for the final forensic investigation report following a year’s long inquiry into allegations of assets separation mischief.

In 2022, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) instituted a forensic investigation on First Mutual Life Assurance Company (FML), a subsidiary of FMHL.

The forensic investigation related to the separation of assets between the policyholders and shareholders during the period 1 February 2009 and 31 December 2021.

The investigation formally commenced on 26 August 2022 following the appointment of BDO Zimbabwe to conduct the exercise.

Presenting the group’s performance for the period ended June 30, 2023, FML chairman, Amos Manzai said the insurance giant is now awaiting the finality of the report.

“On 10 May 2023, FML received a copy of the forensic investigation report from IPEC. At the direction of IPEC, FML submitted its response to the forensic investigation report to the Ministry of Finance on 8 June 2023.

“As at the date of issuing these results, the half-year audit review of the Group interim financial statements is incomplete pending the finalisation of the forensic investigation,” he said.

As a result, the group was not in a position to publish audit-reviewed financial statements in line with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listings requirements and approved timelines.

Meanwhile, during the period FMHL took advantage of the economy’s increasing dollarization to expand its US$ based product portfolio to maintain product relevance. In addition, the Group maintained its stance of diversifying its pool of investment assets with a skew towards real assets to minimise the impact of the volatility in the macro-economic environment.

The Group’s total assets grew by 125% to ZW$1,4 trillion in inflation adjusted terms and 591% to $1,3 trillion in historical cost terms compared to 31 December 2022.

The growth in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms was mainly driven by positive fair value adjustments on investment properties and the impact of the depreciation of the ZWL on US$ denominated current assets including balances with banks, and insurance contract assets.

“Going forward, the various business units within the Group will deploy their strategies accordingly and adjust as appropriate to new policy measures while maintaining the aim to achieve sustainable real growth into the future.

“FMHL will continue to pursue value enhancing initiatives such as investments in real assets to preserve and grow the net assets of the Group,” added Manzai.