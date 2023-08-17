Foolish bravery – says Mwonzora on those set to contest Mnangagwa, Zanu PF in upcoming polls; MDC leader says election “already a sham”

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

OPPOSITION MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has said opposition parties that will contest incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party at Zimbabwe’s August 23 General Elections are exercising ‘foolish bravery’ as the polls are already a ‘sham.’

Mwonzora withdrew his candidature last week citing massive irregularities in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) decision to bar 87 of his aspiring Parliamentarians from contesting.

Speaking to journalists at a Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) dialogue in Harare, Mwonzora said the field was tilted in favour of a Zanu PF win.

He gave examples of how his party’s court applications had been sidelined despite their urgency and ZEC’s decision which he said Mnangagwa had noted.

“Participating in this election is an act of foolish bravery, this election is stacked against the opposition,” said Mwonzora.

“Already laws are being changed as the election process is going on, there is selective application of the law. Some people are being arrested, some are not, some are being arrested and released while some are being detained.

“I cannot encourage a brother or sister to get into this election. Doing so is going against God. This is a rotten, dirty election, an election stacked against democracy.”

Opposition parties have not been granted access to Special Voting processes, ballot paper designs and the voters’ roll itself.

Although Mwonzora’s name will still be on the ballot paper, 10 Presidential candidates, including former colleague Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are expected to contest Mnangagwa on August 23.

Over 10 political parties will also contest various council and parliamentarian seats.