Football fraternity mourns ex-Dynamos midfielder Mushunje

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe football fraternity has reacted with shock following the tragic demise of former Dynamos midfielder, Barnabas Mushunje.

Mushunje died on admission to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on Tuesday night at the age of 24 from injuries sustained in a car accident along the Harare-Shamva Road.

He was a passenger in a car which rammed into a tractor. The midfielder, who joined Simba Bhora from Dynamos at the beginning of this year, had missed the club’s team bus from Harare to Shamva earlier in the day as he arrived in the capital late from attending the funeral of a relative in Mutare.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos midfielder was now plying his trade at the ambitious Zifa Northern Region Division One side, Simba Bhora, where he was a driving force in their strong push for promotion into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Zifa Northern Region chairman, Martin Kweza, said Mushunje’s tragic death had robbed Zimbabwean football of one of its rising stars after his impressive start to the season with Simba Bhora.

“The Northern Region Soccer League executive has learnt with deep shock about the tragic passing of Simba Bhora midfielder, Barnabas Mushunge, in a car accident along Harare-Shamva Road on Tuesday late afternoon,” Kweza said in a statement.

“Mushunje’s death not only robbed Simba Bhora of one of their star players, as his tragic passing on has left the league and in particular the Zimbabwean game in general poorer.”

“He had up to the time of his death been one of the standout players in the first half of the 2021-2022 season. He won two Man of the Match awards during the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup and with as many goals and assists, both in the league matches and the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup. This attests to the dream season Barnabas was having,” Kweza.

Meanwhile, the late Mushunje’s body will be taken to his rural home in Bocha Rural District in Manicaland for burial on Thursday morning.

Mushunje is survived by his wife and two children.