By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official based at Forbes Border Post has been arrested after a foiled attempt to facilitate the snuggling of chrome ore into neighbouring Mozambique.

Gerald Kadira (28) was on Tuesday dragged before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makhala facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was remanded out of custody to March 11 after depositing $200 bail.

According to court papers, Kadira was on duty at Forbes Border Post on Sunday when he allegedly tried to facilitate the smuggling of chrome ore through issuing a bill of entry and a commercial invoice under the Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company to a truck that did not belong to the company.

Prosecutors said the truck was intercepted while trying to cross into Mozambique with fake documents.

In a related incident, two ZIMRA officials and a clearing agent were nabbed after they facilitated the entry of undeclared goods from Mozambique which were worth over $48 000.

The suspects, Elias Mboto (41), Desmond Kadzoma (33) and Abisiah Mapasure (32) all appeared before Mutare magistrate Lazarus Murendo.

They denied the charges and were each bailed $200.

Prosecutors told court that on January 29 this year, at the Mutare Dry Port, Mapasure, a clearing agent with Allen Wack and Shephered Global Freight, worked in cahoots with ZIMRA officials Kadzoma and Mboto to allow goods into the country without paying duty.

Court heard that goods which were loaded into containers were different from cargo which was listed on the bill of entry.

Mapasure is reported to have declared less goods and the importer paid $25 000 only, prejudicing Zimra of close to $48 000.

The matter was unearthed by Zimra officers in Kwekwe who discovered 3 000 boxes of undeclared ceramic tiles and other cargo.

An investigation was conducted leading to the arrest of the suspects.