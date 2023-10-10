Foreign-based stars to feature as Warriors to host Botswana in another friendly Saturday

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

A Warriors squad made up of both local and foreign-based players is scheduled to play Botswana in an international friendly at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, as the national side braces for the start of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The local football body confirmed the match in a statement on Tuesday morning.

It will be the second time in a fortnight Zimbabwe will be playing against the Zebras after the two nations met in another friendly match on October 30.

Botswana won the previous match 4-3 after a penalty shootout following a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

While Zimbabwe fielded a squad made up entirely of locally-based in the previous friendly, newly appointed coach Brito Beltmaar will have an opportunity to see some of his foreign-based stars in Saturday’s encounter.

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee revealed in a statement that the squad is yet to be finalised.

“The squad will be publicised once all logistical issues have been finalised. Players will start arriving for camp on Wednesday,” ZIFA said.

“This match is an integral part of the country’s preparations for matchdays 1 and 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for November 13 to 21.

Our first match will be away to Rwanda before we host Nigeria a few days later.

Zimbabwe is in Group C with Lesotho, South Africa, Benin, and Nigeria,” ZIFA said.

Saturday’s match will be a rare opportunity for local fans to watch their Warriors stars at home as Zimbabwe will not be able to play their host matches in the World Cup qualifiers due to the dilapidated state of local stadia.

Meanwhile, the gate charges for Saturday’s match have been set at $5 for the rest of the ground, $10 for Bays 15-18 and $50 for the VIP.