Forex dealers’ jail nightmare continues as Investigating Officer stalls proceedings

By Staff Reporter

SUSPECTED forex dealers, arrested last week on allegations of breaching the Exchange Control Act have been remanded to next week after the State decided to call the investigating officer to testify on points of fact.

The investigating officer is currently tied up with preparations for Saturday’s by-elections and could not attend court on Wednesday, to the disappointment of the suspects who have been in custody for five days.

Lawyers representing some of the accused initially protested against further deferment of proceedings but later agreed to postponements, grudgingly after the magistrate ruled the state’s explanation was justified.

“We are puzzled by the State’s actions,” said Tatenda Ishemukuru Ndlovu who is representing some of the accused.

Ndlovu said the state should have made its intentions to bring the investigating officer clear on his clients’ initial appearance.

He said the latest submissions only mean that the bail hearing will be delayed.

“If the the state was serious with the issue of calling the investigating officer they ought to have indicated on the day of the initial appearance. The accused would have been aware.

“There is no reason why they should call the investigating officer especially now when it is clear that the State is opposing bail and it is written on their submissions.

“We submit this is not a genuine application,” he said.

However, Thomas Chanakira representing the state said this was for the good of the accused.

“We are doing this because we value the rights of the accused persons. We insist that the investigating officer should testify on points of fact and this will work in favour of the accused person.

“We would have wanted the investigating officer to appear today but the investigating officer is engaged in by-election duties,” he said.

The presiding magistrate, Dennis Mangosi ruled in favour of the State noting that the prosecution “has made its reasons for seeking a postponement clear.”

Suspects were remanded to days between Monday and Thursday next week for bail proceedings.