Forget about winning 2023, poll now a done deal – Gutu to opposition

NewZimbabwe.com

Ex-MDC politician and lawyer Obert Gutu says the opposition must focus their energies on winning the 2028 election as the 2023 poll was now a “done deal”.

Gutu recently resigned as vice president of an MDC splinter group led by ex-deputy prime minister Thokozani Khupe.

His comments could be aimed at MDC president Nelson Chamisa who has put up a spirited bid to land the country’s top job and remains the most likely of the current crop of opposition politicians to be national leader.