Forgotten Kenako Muzik demands royalties from Winky D, issues copyright strikes a decade later 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

DEFUNCT record stable, Kenako Muzik, has come out of the proverbial woodwork to claim royalties from Zimdancehall kingpin Winky D.

Kenako Muzik over the weekend struck Winky D’s “Disappear” and “Mirror” on YouTube claiming they are owed royalties by the muso.

Kenako Muzik produced the bulk of the songs off Winky D’s hot Gafa Kicks Tape which was released in 2014.

The once renowned stable accused Winky D of defaulting on their contractual agreements over the two songs.

The music stable is owned by businessman Peter Gwaza who owns Kenako TV.

Kenako Muzik fell into oblivion when Prince “Oskid” Tapfuma together with Tamuka parted ways with the stable.

Last week Zimdancehall musician Jah Signal had his tracks “Sweetie” and “Tengai mafuta” pulled down from YouTube following a copyright claim by Charles and Olivia Charamba.