Former Cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira acquitted of US$90m NSSA corruption

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister, Prisca Mupfumira, who was facing charges of fleecing US$90 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), has been found not guilty and acquitted of the charges.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ngoni Nduna delivered the judgement this Saturday.

Mupfumira was accused of handpicking and pressuring NSSA into entering an agreement with Drawcard, a land development firm without going to tender.

The magistrate cleared Mupfumira of wrongdoing ruling that the politician never sat on the NSSA Board and, therefore, cannot be blamed for the organisation’s bungling.

He averred it was absurd that the State continued with her prosecution when it was clear that she was not part of the decision-making panel at NSSA.

“Her cry that she may have been a mere victim is not far-fetched. The court comes to this conclusion because there is all the evidence, in black and white, that NSSA Board proceeded on its own resolution in the execution of the Mzenya Project, but the State persisted with her prosecution,” Nduna said.

The court further noted that where one, in these circumstances, would want the court to believe that accused is responsible from the deviation from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) provisions, and that she compelled NSSA to engage Drawcard in the absence of minutes of meetings where accused is recorded as exerting herself towards engagements of Drawcard, would be preposterous.

The magistrate said it is clear that PRAZ regulations were superseded by the resolution of June 30, 2017, from application on Offtake Housing Projects and the identification and engagement of a developer.

“The only conclusion to be arrived at is that NSSA did not go to tender because they resolved not to do so.

“Accused was not part of the deliberations where that resolution was arrived at. If ever PRAZ applied to the projects, it is the legal advisors in NSSA who should be held liable for not properly advising the board on legal issues.

“They let the board subvert a statutory provision. And persons who could have erred, in the face of clear evidence, they were lined as witnesses against the accused,” he said.

Mupfumira was represented by Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners.

Her acquittal comes after a full trial during which she denied the allegations.

In her defence, Mupfumira insisted that she was a victim of circumstances.

She said her prosecution was driven by individuals who were against her loyalty towards President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his time as the vice president.

Mupfumira also denied bringing Drawcard into the picture stating that it was the responsibility of the board of NSSA.

The court concurred with her noting that it is actually the legal service department at NSSA that failed to properly advise the board.

Mupfumira was jointly charged with a director at NSSA, Barnabas Matongera, who was discharged at the close of the State’s case.

The court said it reached a position to put her to defence to explain on the handpicking of Drawcard issue which witnesses alleged she was part of.

Nduna said no evidence linked her to the alleged offence.

“For example, the State can prove prior dealing or connection between the accused and the beneficiary of the impugned favours or decision by the public officer.

“In this case, there was none put before the court that accused may have known or be connected to Drawcard so as to induce her to extend an undue favour of the deal in question.

“There is no evidence that accused, soon after or before, ever received a consideration from Drawcard,” the court ruled.