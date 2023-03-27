Former CCC councillor wins Zanu-PF primaries

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER CCC councillor Willard Moyo who recently ditched the opposition outfit has won in Zanu-PF’s primary elections.

Zanu-PF held elections for council and parliamentary candidates Sunday ahead of the upcoming harmonised elections set for July.

Moyo was Silobela Ward 29 Councillor before defecting to Zanu Pf describing CCC leader Nelson Chamisa as a “dictator and unpatriotic”.

He was contesting against Pretty Ncube.

“We are now geared to show CCC and the western puppets that Zanu-PF is the people’s choice. President Mnangangwa will trounce the opposition with more than 5 million votes,” he said.

Moyo claimed the community asked him to contest.

“People asked me to stand in as their councillor so I could not turn them down I didn’t want to, but the majority approached me and asked me to represent them for the fourth term so I agreed. If I am to be elected I will finish my unfinished development projects. I have to build the clinic for Donsa 1 community. I also want to make sure that our youth have some self-help projects to stop them from crimes”.

He added: “I also want to have the young generation get educated as their mentor myself a student in tertiary education I wish to assist them go through their studies finally I’m well known for uniting the people of ward 29 Donsa by distributing government inputs and food handouts without segregation without choosing who is who I will keep up the task of having them all receiving food and inputs from HE Mnangangwa without segregation with great allegiance to his saying that no one and no place must be left behind”.